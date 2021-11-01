RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Arrested owner of collapsed Ikoyi building got approval to construct 15 floors, built 21 floors

Some people trapped under the rubble have been rescued alive in ongoing efforts.

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA]
Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA]

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki, says the owner of the collapsed 21-storey building, under construction in Ikoyi, was given approval to construct only 15 floors.

Oki told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the owner of the property has been arrested and would face the law because people have died in the disaster.

"He got an approval for a 15-storey building and he exceeded his limit. I am on ground here and the materials he used are so inferior and terrible.

"The materials he used, the reinforcement, are so terrible. He got approval for 15 floors but built 21.

"I think he has been locked down. He has been arrested before now," he said.

The GM said four people were rescued alive and three people died, adding that rescue efforts were still ongoing.

"We are still here and have four machines working as at this moment," he told NAN.

At least 50 people are reportedly trapped under the rubble after a 21-storey building collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The building, located at 20, Gerrard Road, collapsed at about 3 pm on Monday.

