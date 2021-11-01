Sanwo-Olu orders investigation of Ikoyi building collapse

A 21-Storey building under construction, located on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, collapsed around 3 pm on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Dozens of people were trapped under the rubble of the building when it collapsed and sent residents into panic.

Governor Sanwo-Olu called for calm over the incident in a statement released late on Monday.

The state's deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, had earlier briefly visited the scene alongside other government officials to inspect the damage.

Hamzat ordered that the scene be properly cordoned off to facilitate rescue efforts.

At least four people have been rescued alive from under the rubble, but four have also been recovered dead, according to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Building collapse incidents are common in Lagos, a trend that has constantly worried the government.