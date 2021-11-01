RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu orders investigation of Ikoyi building collapse

Samson Toromade

Governor Sanwo-Olu has called for calm over the incident.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]

Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the latest building collapse in the state.

A 21-Storey building under construction, located on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, collapsed around 3 pm on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Dozens of people were trapped under the rubble of the building when it collapsed and sent residents into panic.

Governor Sanwo-Olu called for calm over the incident in a statement released late on Monday.

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA]
Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA] Pulse Nigeria

The state's deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, had earlier briefly visited the scene alongside other government officials to inspect the damage.

Hamzat ordered that the scene be properly cordoned off to facilitate rescue efforts.

At least four people have been rescued alive from under the rubble, but four have also been recovered dead, according to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Building collapse incidents are common in Lagos, a trend that has constantly worried the government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu last month launched a rebranded Certificate of Completion and Fitness for Habitation to owners or developers of buildings that have satisfied the requirements for building construction.

Samson Toromade

