4 dead, 4 rescued at Ikoyi building collapse as rescue operation continues

Emergency responders are still on ground trying to rescue trapped workers.

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA]
Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA]

No fewer than four people have so far been rescued while four others were brought out dead from the rubbles at the 21-storey building collapse on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, South West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

NAN reports that many are feared trapped as the building under construction collapsed in Ikoyi.

NEMA team and that of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are still on ground trying to rescue trapped workers.

