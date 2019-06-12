President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as well as President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila are some dignitaries attending the inaugural ceremony of the Democracy Day.

Buhari began the celebration, holding at the Eagles Square, Abuja with the inspection of Guards on Parade.

Foreign dignitaries at the event also included Presidents of Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Namibia, Niger, Congo, Liberia, Gambia and Guinea Bissau.

Others are the Vice presidents of South Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Egypt, representatives of Presidents of Benin Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Czech Republic, France, Ireland, Japan, Mali, Kenya, Morocco, Malawi and Belgium,

The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Inspector General of Police and other heads of security agencies were also present at the Eagle Square.

Those also in attendance included the All Progressive Congress chieftain, Sen. Bola Tinubu and governors of Kano, Kogi, Yobe, Kwara, Kebbi, Ekiti, Kaduna and Anambra states.