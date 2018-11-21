Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari meets Ekweremadu, Southeast governors at Aso Rock

Buhari meets Ekweremadu, Southeast governors at Aso Rock

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Southeast governors, who were led by the Deputy Senate President, arrived the State House at about 4.20p.m.

  • Published:
Buhari meets Ekweremadu, Southeast governors at Aso Rock play

Buhari meets Ekweremadu, Southeast governors at Aso Rock

(Twitter | @NGRPresident)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, four Southeast governors and Deputy Governor of Anambra at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Southeast governors, who were led by the Deputy Senate President, arrived the State House at about 4.20p.m.

The affected governors included Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and deputy governor of Anambra Mr Nkem Okeke while Rochas Okorocha was yet to arrive the venue of the meeting as of the time of filing this report.

Buhari meets Ekweremadu, Southeast governors at Aso Rock play Buhari meets Ekweremadu, Southeast governors at Aso Rock (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, was also seen heading towards the president’s mini conference hall, venue of the meeting.

NAN reports that even though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, the Southeast Governors’ Forum had told newsmen in Abuja that the governors would discuss national and regional issues with the president at the meeting.

President Buhari meets Southeast leaders and Governor at the State House play President Buhari meets Southeast leaders and Governor at the State House (Presidency)

ALSO READ: Ex-UK Secretary warns international investors to be careful about investing in Buhari's Nigeria

The Director-General of the Southeast Governors Forum, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, who revealed on Monday, disclosed that the meeting would discuss the pressing needs of the geopolitical zone.

He said that one of these needs included the second Niger Bridge and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ex-UK Secretary warns international investors to be careful about...bullet
2 EFCC loses equipment worth millions as fire destroys storage roombullet
3 New terrorist group rises in northeast regionbullet

Related Articles

Borno Gov, Shettima rubbishes Jonathan’s new book - My Transition Hours
Ex-minister exposes how Jonathan allegedly tried to stop INEC from announcing 2015 election
Buhari receives NIPSS’s Report on Security, directs agencies to implement recommendations
Prepare your hand-over note - Timi Frank tells Buhari
Jonathan says 'Buhari disgraced Nigeria while trying to discredit him'
Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad reacts to Next Level logo allegation
Buhari to commission Edo-Azura Power Plant Nov. 27
Atiku begs Nigerians to never be divided by ethnic, religious sentiments
"Boko Haram is not technically defeated", Fayose rubbishes Buhari's claim

Local

Buhari meets Ekweremadu, Southeast governors at Aso Rock
South-East Governors want Second Niger Bridge ready in 24 months
Ezekwesili speaks on ending Boko Haram in CNN interview
Ezekwesili speaks on ending Boko Haram in CNN interview
Borno Gov, Shettima rubbishes Jonathan’s new book - My Transition Hours
Borno Gov, Shettima rubbishes Jonathan’s new book - My Transition Hours
President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to five bills, including the Extradition (Amendment) Act 2018, Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act, 2018 and Nigerian Centre For Disease Control And Prevention ( Establishment ) Act, 2018.
Buhari receives NIPSS’s Report on Security, directs agencies to implement recommendations
X
Advertisement