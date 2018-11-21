Buhari meets Ekweremadu, Southeast governors at Aso Rock

news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, four Southeast governors and Deputy Governor of Anambra at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Southeast governors, who were led by the Deputy Senate President, arrived the State House at about 4.20p.m.

The affected governors included Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and deputy governor of Anambra Mr Nkem Okeke while Rochas Okorocha was yet to arrive the venue of the meeting as of the time of filing this report.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, was also seen heading towards the president’s mini conference hall, venue of the meeting.

NAN reports that even though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, the Southeast Governors’ Forum had told newsmen in Abuja that the governors would discuss national and regional issues with the president at the meeting.

The Director-General of the Southeast Governors Forum, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, who revealed on Monday, disclosed that the meeting would discuss the pressing needs of the geopolitical zone.

He said that one of these needs included the second Niger Bridge and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.