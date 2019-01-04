The governor said this at the flag-off of his re-election bid on Friday in Jos.

“When I was elected in 2015, I never knew where to start but when I went to Mr President, he extended his support.

“He has given us peace on the Plateau and anytime I ask him for anything, he never hesitates in granting my request.

“So, Buhari is my political Godfather,’’ Lalong said.

The governor urged Plateau residents to vote the president for a second term, saying that he had good plans for the country.

Earlier, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said President Buhari’s integrity could not be faulted anywhere in the world, hence the need for Nigerians to vote him again.

Oshiomhole described Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as someone whose integrity ended in Dubai.

“We have a President whose integrity cannot be faulted anywhere in the world, but the PDP has a presidential candidate who can only travel to Dubai

“We know our developmental partners. They are not only in Dubai and so we must vote a president that can travel to any part of the world to lure investors into the country, ‘’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the event was the presentation of party’s flags to various candidates.

Mr Chris Giwa, who recently lost the PDP Senate ticket for Plateau North and others who decamped to the APC, were formally received by the APC national chairman at the event.