According to a statement signed by Soji Oye, the spokesperson of the National Judicial Council (NJC), Buhari sent the recommendation to the NJC and the Council approved the appointment on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Following the controversial suspension Chief Justice, Walter Onnoghen over false declaration of asset in January, the 65-year-old jurist, Muhammad was appointed as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Muhammad's acting capacity as Chief Justice was constitutionally expected to end three months after his appointment.

The statement reads: “The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to an online newspaper and daily newspaper report stating that the Council would meet next week to deliberate on the extension of the Acting Appointment of Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Contrary to the above, the Council actually met on Thursday 18th April, 2019 and at the 88th Meeting considered and approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the extension of the Appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria for another three (3) months and Council has since forwarded its approval to the President.”

However, Mr Onnoghen has been convicted on Thursday,April 18,219 by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, and was barred from holding public office for 10 years.

The former Chief Justice of Nigeria has reportedly denied all allegations against him and has appealed the ruling.