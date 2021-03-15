President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated singers Burna Boy and Wizkid after they won the Grammys in two different categories on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Burna took home the Grammy Award for 'Best Global Music Album' with his 2020 project Twice as Tall, while Wizkid's win came courtesy of his feature on Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl', which won the award for Best Video.

Buhari says Burna Boy who was born Damini Ogulu, has made notable contributions in the world of music, something the world has come to recognise with the Grammy award.

"Congratulations to Burna Boy on being conferred the 2021 Grammy, the world’s most prestigious musical awards.

"He has made notable contributions in the field of music which have brought glory to Nigerians at home and abroad. We are proud of his path-breaking achievements,” the president says.

He also congratulates Wizkid for his win and adds that the efforts of forerunners like King Sunny Ade and Femi Kuti "whose creative exertions earned them Grammy nominations, paved the way and brought Nigerian music to global reckoning.

"The president believes that the record breaking musical achievements are a recognition of the Nigerian creative talents and the awards will open doors to other aspiring citizens."