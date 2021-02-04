President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated all four immediate former service chiefs as non-career ambassadors-designate.

General Abayomi Olonisakin (Chief of Defence Staff), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (Chief of Army Staff), Vice Admiral Ibok-Efe Ibas (Chief of Naval Staff) and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff) all resigned and retired a week ago.

The presidency announced on Thursday, February 4, 2021 that Buhari has forwarded the name of all four to the Senate for confirmation.

Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman, a retired former Chief of Defence Intelligence, was also nominated by the president.

Buhari urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations, according to the presidency.

The nomination of the four retired service chiefs will raise eyebrows as their later service years were plagued by accusations of incompetence.

Buhari had extended their years in office after the natural expiry of their service, a decision many were displeased by especially in the face of worsening insecurity across the country.

Certain quarters have also called for the prosecution of Buratai for alleged human rights violations that took place across the country during his time as COAS.