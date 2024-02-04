ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: National grid restored after partial disturbance -TCN

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager Public Affairs in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said that the company initiated immediate restoration of the affected part of the grid.’

”The Transmission Company of Nigeria, hereby states that the grid experienced a partial disturbance at about 11:21hrs with Ibom power islanded feeding Eket, Ekim, Itu and Uyo transmission substations, during the period of partial disturbance,” she said.

Mbah said that before the incident, total generation on the grid was 3,901.25 Mega Watts (MW) at 8 a.m., a little over three hours before the time of partial collapse.

According to her, It is important to note that low power generation has persisted since January to date, exacerbating daily due to the lingering gas constraint.

According to the National Control Centre (NCC), the Internet of Things (IoT) revealed that just before the partial disturbance, which occurred at Sapele, Steam and Egbin Substations lost 29.32MW and 343.84MW at 11:20:14 hrs and 11:20:17hrs respectively, totalling 373.16MW.

”This, combined with the current low power generation due to gas constraints, caused the imbalance leading to the partial system disturbance.

”Gas constraints continue to impact grid flexibility and stability. Ensuring sufficient gas supply to power generating stations is crucial for grid stability,” she said.

Mbah said that sufficient generation allows for better grid management in the event of sudden generation losses like this.

She said that TCN would investigate the cause of the tripping of Sapele Steam and Egbin power-generating units.

