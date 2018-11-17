Pulse.ng logo
Borno govt to pay parents for enrolling their children in school

This was made known by the Borno state Commissioner for Education, Mr Inuwa Kubo on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima

The Borno state government has finalised plans to pay parents who enrol their children in school.

According to the government, the aim is to revive education in the state

Vanguard reports that this was made known by the Borno state Commissioner for Education, Mr Inuwa Kubo on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

He said “Any parent, especially those in remote parts of the state, who willingly enroll their children in school, would be paid a certain amount of money as an incentive.

“Also, parents that enrolled a girl-child in school will get higher payment than those who enroll boys.

“The state government has taken full responsibility for the education of the orphans.

“If we fail to care and educate them, they will certainly become the dreaded Frankenstein monster that will rise tomorrow to consume us all – it could even be worse than Boko Haram.”

The commissioner also explained that Boko Haram destroyed several schools in the state, adding that it set the state back in the area of education.

Kubo also revealed that the state government has embarked on the reconstruction of schools in safe locations as well as mega schools to cater for orphans.

Borno state has experienced several attacks by the dreaded terror group, Boko Haram since its inception.

