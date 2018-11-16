Pulse.ng logo
Go
NAF jet destroys Boko Haram tactical H/Qs in Sabon Tumbun,Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a former Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) Tactical Headquarters at Sabon Tumbun in the Lake Chad Green Fringes.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Daramola, the operation was carried out on Thursday.

As Operation Green Sweep entered Day two on Nov.15, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducted air strikes that led to the destruction of a former tactical headquarters of the Al-Barnawi faction of Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) Sect at Sabon Tumbun in the Lake Chad Green Fringes.”

Daramola said the attack was conducted pursuant to credible human intelligence reports indicating that the BHTs were regrouping in a group of buildings in the middle of the settlement.

” Accordingly, following confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, the ATF detailed an Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the settlement with direct hits recorded on the target.

The attack has led to the obliteration of the identified buildings and neutralisation of its BHT occupants,” he said.

He said the NAF, working in concert with surface forces, would sustain the tempo of operations with a view to destroying all remnants of the terrorists in Borno.

The NAF through the ATF on Wednesday commenced “Operation Green Sweep”, an air interdiction targeting selected BHT locations within the fringes of Lake Chad as well as areas around the Alagarno Forest near Sambisa in Borno.

The NAF said the operation was aimed at further degrading the remnants of the terrorists, curtailing their freedom of action and denying them bases from which they could launch attacks.

