The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says a video clip in which some of its ladies were seen participating in the viral #BopDaddyChallenge, has caused the organisation “a lot of embarrassment.”

The challenge, a sensation on social media during a coronavirus enforced lockdown and isolation in most cities across Nigeria, is one in which ladies flaunt different glowing images of themselves thanks to smartphone enabled high resolution photography and editing.

'Bop Daddy' is the latest offering from rapper, Falz. It features Ms. Banks.

According to the Assistant Comptroller General of the NIS, Iam Haliru, the video of the NIS women “revealed a rather disturbing and embarrassing display of indecent flaunting of your bodies, desecration of service uniform/beret and the use of inappropriate language thereby, sabotaging the values upheld by the service.

“To state the obvious, your act has caused a lot of embarrassment to the NIS and in line with our standard as a paramilitary organisation is considered scandalous and an act unbecoming of an officer and therefore a violation of PSR 030401 and 030402. This is a serious misconduct liable to dismissal from service.

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, you are requested to make a representation, if any, within 72hrs on receipt of this letter, why disciplinary action should not be taken against you.”

The letter was signed by Haliru who deputizes for NIS boss Mohammed Babandede.

Muhammad Babandede is NIS boss [Punch]

Babandede just returned from self-isolation after disclosing he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He is yet to resume work at the office.

A source at the office of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, tells Pulse that the matter will be resolved internally.

“It’s an overreaction from Haliru. Don’t worry, we’d sort it out. We don’t think the ladies did anything untoward. They neither exposed their bodies nor danced seductively,” the source offered.

However, a top ranking immigration officer has told Pulse that the disciplinary action against the women is in line with extant laws of the organisation. "We have to instill discipline within the rank and file," he said.