The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede, has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Whatsapp message sent to ThePunch on Sunday, March 29, 2020, Babandede said is already on self-isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom a week ago.

Speaking to the newspaper on Sunday, the immigration boss urged Nigerians to pray for him.

He said, “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been on self-isolation since my return from UK on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways in Lagos.

“I urge my loved ones, Immigration Officers and Nigerians to pray for me and all those affected.”

He also advised immigration officers to continue working with his deputy to move the service forward.

He said, “It is a very difficult time but we can’t change what God destined for us.

“I urge officers to continue working with my able Deputy to further move our Service to another level. As advised by NCDC, I am totally isolated.”

This is coming barely 12 hours after Governor Nasir El-Rufail of Kaduna state tested positive for the virus.

Currently, coronavirus cases have been recorded in 12 states in Nigeria.