Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule has complained to President Muhammadu Buhari about the concerning presence of Boko Haram terrorists in his state.

The terrorist group's activities over the past 11 years have been largely concentrated in the northeast region of the country, with the current government claiming numerous victories that have turned out to be premature.

Concerns by critics of the government that the Islamic sect has advanced its operations to other regions have also been strongly dismissed on many occasions.

Governor Sule gave new life to this concern when he met President Buhari on Friday, January 22, 2021 to discuss issues in Nasarawa.

The governor said the Darul Salam terrorists whose camps were destroyed by the military last year had admitted allegiance to Boko Haram.

He said the terrorists have now regrouped at the border his north central state shares with Benue, months after they were dislodged by security forces.

"We thank the security forces that they had been able to dislodge them, but now they have gone back and gathered at our border with Benue, and they are causing a lot of havoc," he complained.

Governor Sule sought President Buhari's urgent intervention to check the activities of the terrorists.

Boko Haram has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions from their communities since the group's insurgency escalated in 2009.