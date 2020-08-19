Fighters of Boko Haram faction, the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), launched an attack on Kukawa, Kukawa local government area of Borno State on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Babakura Kolo, a local anti-jihadist militia leader, told AFP that the terrorists abducted scores of people after a gunfight with military personnel.

A local chief noted that the residents of the town, located in the Lake Chad region, had only just returned after spending two years in internally displaced persons camps.

He said their displacement was caused by a similar attack which happened in November 2018.

"We don't know what they would do to them but I hope they don't harm them," he said.

Boko Haram's insurgency in the northeast region kicked off in 2009 with the sect vowing to carve out a caliphate out of Nigeria and at some point controlling dozens of territories which it later lost over the years.

Despite its activities being significantly subdued by the military over the past few years, Boko Haram and ISWAP still terrorise parts of the northeast and surrounding border areas in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

The terrorists' activities have led to the loss of over 30,000 lives and the displacement of over 2.5 million people from their homes.

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has made numerous public appeals to the military to secure communities so that hundreds of thousands of displaced indigenes can return home from IDP camps that have faced administrative struggles for years.