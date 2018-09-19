Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Beneficiaries confirm receipt of N10, 000 as Osinbajo storms market

Trader Moni Beneficiaries confirm receipt of N10, 000 as Osinbajo storms Nyanya market

TraderMoni is a Federal Government’s initiative aimed at providing two million petty traders across the country with collateral-free loans before the end of the year.

  • Published:
“Trader Moni”: Osinbajo assures of govt.’s efforts to encourage traders grow play Trader Moni: Beneficiaries confirm receipt of N10, 000 as Osinbajo storms Nyanya market (Illustrative) (Twitter/Social InvestmentsNGR)

Some petty traders at the Nyanya Market, FCT on Wednesday confirmed the receipt of N10,000 from the TraderMoni scheme as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the market.

TraderMoni is a Federal Government’s initiative aimed at providing two million petty traders across the country with collateral-free loans before the end of the year.

Osinbajo, who arrived at the market to a tumultuous welcome, went round the  stalls interacting with the traders.

The petty traders, who confirmed receiving the money, thanked the vice president for the Federal Government’s gesture while some others said they registered but had yet to receive the money.

Osinbajo assured the traders that all registered petty traders would benefit from the scheme.

Mr Mohammed Shamsudeen, a beneficiary who sells articles, told NAN that he got a text message notification and had collected the physical cash.

I will put the money in my business in order to grow it; I also intend to get another loan after repayment.

“This government is concerned with the plight of the poor; I will support it,’’ he said.

Another beneficiary, Mr Jacob Saidu, an Onions seller, said he got the money and would plough it back to his business.

On her part, Mrs Florence Enoch, who sells food ingredients, said she got the money shortly after her registration.

“God will bless them for giving this support to petty traders like us,’’ she said.

Musa Habib, an onions seller, said he was excited at the receipt of the money and would work towards getting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government back to power in 2019.

Mrs Regina Madisike, an akara seller, said she got the money same day she registered.

“I have already invested the money in my business and as you can see, it is booming.

“I say a big thank you to the Federal Government,’’ she said.

However, some traders told NAN that they had yet to get the money one week after registration.

NAN reports that the situation in the market became nearly uncontrollable as the surging crowd pushed and struggled in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the vice president.

Osinbajo had, on Sept. 6 at the Utako market, inaugurated the scheme in FCT.

TraderMoni which had Lagos, Abia and Kano as its pilot states would be inaugurated in all the states before the end of the year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Boko Haram Buhari condemns killing of abducted aid workerbullet
3 2019 Election Read what HSBC Bank actually says will happen to...bullet

Related Articles

Trader Moni 27,000 to benefit from empowerment scheme in Oyo
Trader Moni Here's what Twitter thinks about starting a business with FG N10,000 loan
Osinbajo “Trader Moni”: Vice President assures of govt.’s efforts to encourage traders grow
Trader Moni No trader requires PVC or collateral to get N10K - Presidency
Trader Moni Beneficiaries express gratitude as FG empowers 30,000 petty traders in Osun
Atiku Ex-VP shades Osinbajo on restructuring debate
Osinbajo Read Vice President's reply to Atiku on restructuring Nigeria
Pulse List Here are 10 of the wealthiest families in Nigeria
Pulse List 2017 10 Most influential public officials of the year

Local

INEC announces ban of phones in polling booth ahead of Osun guber election
INEC Agency lauds U.S. IRI support toward credible General Elections
#THERACE: Registered Political Parties In Nigeria
2019 General Elections APCON cautions media against harmful political campaign advertisement
Corruption Allegation I did not steal N14.1m SURE-P funds, ex-Perm Sec tells court
Osinbajo pays condolence visit to Niger State flood victims
Osinbajo "We are paying attention," Osinbajo tells Niger State flood victims on condolence visit
X
Advertisement