Some petty traders at the Nyanya Market, FCT on Wednesday confirmed the receipt of N10,000 from the TraderMoni scheme as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the market.

TraderMoni is a Federal Government’s initiative aimed at providing two million petty traders across the country with collateral-free loans before the end of the year.

Osinbajo, who arrived at the market to a tumultuous welcome, went round the stalls interacting with the traders.

The petty traders, who confirmed receiving the money, thanked the vice president for the Federal Government’s gesture while some others said they registered but had yet to receive the money.

Osinbajo assured the traders that all registered petty traders would benefit from the scheme.

Mr Mohammed Shamsudeen, a beneficiary who sells articles, told NAN that he got a text message notification and had collected the physical cash.

“I will put the money in my business in order to grow it; I also intend to get another loan after repayment.

“This government is concerned with the plight of the poor; I will support it,’’ he said.

Another beneficiary, Mr Jacob Saidu, an Onions seller, said he got the money and would plough it back to his business.

On her part, Mrs Florence Enoch, who sells food ingredients, said she got the money shortly after her registration.

“God will bless them for giving this support to petty traders like us,’’ she said.

Musa Habib, an onions seller, said he was excited at the receipt of the money and would work towards getting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government back to power in 2019.

Mrs Regina Madisike, an akara seller, said she got the money same day she registered.

“I have already invested the money in my business and as you can see, it is booming.

“I say a big thank you to the Federal Government,’’ she said.

However, some traders told NAN that they had yet to get the money one week after registration.

NAN reports that the situation in the market became nearly uncontrollable as the surging crowd pushed and struggled in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the vice president.

Osinbajo had, on Sept. 6 at the Utako market, inaugurated the scheme in FCT.

TraderMoni which had Lagos, Abia and Kano as its pilot states would be inaugurated in all the states before the end of the year.