Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ben Bruce believes in lies - Akpabio

DSS Invasion Ben Bruce believes in lies - Akpabio

Senator Akpabio said this while reacting to allegations that he masterminded the siege on the National Assembly.

  • Published:
Ben Bruce believes in lies - Akpabio play

Senator Godswill Akpabio

(Punch)

Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that Senator Ben Bruce believes in lies.

The Senator said this while reacting to allegations that he masterminded the siege on the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) barricaded the gates of the National Assembly stopping people from entering.

Akpabio, who formally announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), made this known at a rally held to receive him into the ruling party in Akwa-Ibom on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

According to Daily Post, he said “I shouldn’t have mentioned his name but because he believes in lies, Ben Bruce, he should come and complete the Tropicana, a tourist facility in Akwa Ibom. How can I stay in my house and he starts shouting that I am in the national assembly just to damage my name?

“I was inside a plane to join you yesterday and he was shouting look at what Akpabio is doing to us. I cannot be a terrorist. I don’t know what they were doing at the national assembly. Some of them went there and were without shoes. I am a man of peace.

ALSO READ: Senator Akpabio and wife share a kiss at APC welcome rally in Uyo

“I even called security to help take them home, because some of them must have taken Tramadol. Please, I was never at the national assembly. By right, they should be at home because we are on recess.”

APC praises DSS intervention

The APC has hailed what it called the timely intervention of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The party, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Yekini Nabena, said the DSS neutralised an alleged plan by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to cause trouble in the legislative chambers.

The APC also said findings from their investigations revealed that Saraki’s alleged plan would have led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

The Senate President has called for the probe of the DSS over the invasion of the National Assembly by some of its operatives.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mathew Seiyefa 6 things you should know about the new DSS bossbullet
2 Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conferencebullet
3 Lawal Daura 4 things to know about DSS DG sacked by Osinbajobullet

Related Articles

Godswill Akpabio Senator explains why he joined APC
Akpabio Governor Udom sacks 2 commissioners who welcomed Senator to Akwa Ibom
Akpabio Senator officially dumps PDP for APC at Akwa Ibom rally
Akpabio PDP chairman says Senator has endangered his political career
Pulse Opinion APC spent millions to welcome Akpabio, and the scary thing is that it’s nothing new
Akpabio Senator and wife share a kiss at APC welcome rally in Uyo
Tinubu APC National Leader warns lawmakers reportedly planning to impeach Buhari

Local

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Buhari has been growing the Nigerian economy despite the many challenges the country is facing.
Osinbajo Buhari has been growing the Nigeria's economy – Acting President
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has warned lawmakers planning to impeach President Buhari in the National Assembly to desist from the plot.
Tinubu APC National Leader warns lawmakers reportedly planning to impeach Buhari
Former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has condemned the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS).
DSS Invasion Sule Lamido condemns incident at National Assembly
IDPs return home after six years
In Zamfara Over 5,000 IDPs now back home – Army