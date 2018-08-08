Ben Bruce believes in lies - Akpabio

news

Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that Senator Ben Bruce believes in lies.

The Senator said this while reacting to allegations that he masterminded the siege on the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) barricaded the gates of the National Assembly stopping people from entering.

Akpabio, who formally announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), made this known at a rally held to receive him into the ruling party in Akwa-Ibom on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

According to Daily Post, he said “I shouldn’t have mentioned his name but because he believes in lies, Ben Bruce, he should come and complete the Tropicana, a tourist facility in Akwa Ibom. How can I stay in my house and he starts shouting that I am in the national assembly just to damage my name?

“I was inside a plane to join you yesterday and he was shouting look at what Akpabio is doing to us. I cannot be a terrorist. I don’t know what they were doing at the national assembly. Some of them went there and were without shoes. I am a man of peace.

“I even called security to help take them home, because some of them must have taken Tramadol. Please, I was never at the national assembly. By right, they should be at home because we are on recess.”

APC praises DSS intervention

The APC has hailed what it called the timely intervention of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The party, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Yekini Nabena, said the DSS neutralised an alleged plan by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to cause trouble in the legislative chambers.

The APC also said findings from their investigations revealed that Saraki’s alleged plan would have led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties.