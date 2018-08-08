Saraki calls for DSS probe over NASS invasion

news

Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for the probe of the Department of State Service over the recent invasion of the National Assembly by the security agency.

The Senate President made the call on Wednesday when he addressed a world press conference in Nigeria.

"We call for an investigation, and we demand that all perpetrators are brought to book," Saraki said while pointing accusing fingers at the security agency as being compromised.

Continuing, Saraki said," Very serious questions remain that can only be answered by a full investigation. We call for an investigation, and we demand that all perpetrators are brought to book. We owe it to ourselves to ensure that such a situation never occurs again. Many agencies have abused their powers and acted outside the ambit of the law on occasion. Where abuses occur, similar actions must be taken immediately and full investigation instituted."

Saraki hails Osinbajo for sacking DSS boss

The Senate President took his time to commend the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo for taking quick steps in nipping the invasion of NASS.

He said, "I thank the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for his handling of the situation we were all confronted with yesterday. His decisive action went a long way towards restoring confidence. It sent a powerful message - that the DSS cannot be recklessly deployed against institutions of our democracy. The path of leadership is not by party, and we must commend it wherever it is found."

Saraki, however, noted that Osinbajo's actions has not fully addressed the invasion until an investigation is launched.

"Mr. Acting President did the right thing. However, the damage control so far does not address the question of how this atrocity happened in the first place."