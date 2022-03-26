Bauchi governor hails FG’s agriculture transformation programme

He said the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari had initiated viable interventions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to enhance farmer access to financing, inputs, encourage enterprising skills and value addition to achieve self sufficiency in food production.

The governor said the state government had adopted proactive measures to ensure effective utilisation of N16 billion accessed by Techgen Agro Consultant Ltd under the CBN’s Accelerating Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS).

He said the state government had allocated 20,000 hectares of land to the company to accelerate rice, wheat and maize cultivation in the state.

“We, as an opposition state, want to compliment President Muhammadu Buhari because we believe he means well. He has done so much through the CBN.

“We can see a pyramid in Abuja, we want to have pyramids in all the senatorial districts in Bauchi State not to deceive and delude anybody, but to make sure we leverage on what the president is doing to create wealth and improve the quality of our lives,” he said.

According to him, the government plans to create over 18,000 jobs through irrigation activities under the AADS scheme in the state.

Mohammed said that his administration would also assist community leaders to access funds under CBN’s agriculture intervention, to further contribute to the sustainable development of the state.

“Why do we have to relegate our emirs and district heads behind when the land is in their hands in trust through the government.

“They should be able to be assisted to farm. They should be able to derive knowledge from consultants.

“You don’t have to ask the state government or local government councils to give you a Kobo.

“You can even contribute to the local government and to the glory of the state by the grace of God.