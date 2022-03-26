RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bauchi governor hails FG’s agriculture transformation programme

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has lauded the Federal Government’s agriculture transformation programme designed to reduce poverty, enhance wealth creation and food security in the country.

Bauchi governor hails FG’s agriculture transformation programme. [Presidency]
Bauchi governor hails FG’s agriculture transformation programme. [Presidency]

Mohammed said this at the public presentation of the 20,000 hectares irrigation project by Techgen Agro Consultant Limited, on Saturday in Bauchi.

Recommended articles

He said the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari had initiated viable interventions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to enhance farmer access to financing, inputs, encourage enterprising skills and value addition to achieve self sufficiency in food production.

The governor said the state government had adopted proactive measures to ensure effective utilisation of N16 billion accessed by Techgen Agro Consultant Ltd under the CBN’s Accelerating Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS).

He said the state government had allocated 20,000 hectares of land to the company to accelerate rice, wheat and maize cultivation in the state.

“We, as an opposition state, want to compliment President Muhammadu Buhari because we believe he means well. He has done so much through the CBN.

“We can see a pyramid in Abuja, we want to have pyramids in all the senatorial districts in Bauchi State not to deceive and delude anybody, but to make sure we leverage on what the president is doing to create wealth and improve the quality of our lives,” he said.

According to him, the government plans to create over 18,000 jobs through irrigation activities under the AADS scheme in the state.

Mohammed said that his administration would also assist community leaders to access funds under CBN’s agriculture intervention, to further contribute to the sustainable development of the state.

“Why do we have to relegate our emirs and district heads behind when the land is in their hands in trust through the government.

“They should be able to be assisted to farm. They should be able to derive knowledge from consultants.

“You don’t have to ask the state government or local government councils to give you a Kobo.

“You can even contribute to the local government and to the glory of the state by the grace of God.

“That’s what I’m working to create wealth by bringing people onboard, our people in the rural areas,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Official: APC confirms Adamu as new National Chairman

Official: APC confirms Adamu as new National Chairman

11 months after, troops find wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet in Sambisa Forest

11 months after, troops find wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet in Sambisa Forest

Buhari urges universities to develop new curriculum on self-employment

Buhari urges universities to develop new curriculum on self-employment

Kaduna govt confirms attack on airport, says bandits were repelled

Kaduna govt confirms attack on airport, says bandits were repelled

Bauchi governor hails FG’s agriculture transformation programme

Bauchi governor hails FG’s agriculture transformation programme

Borno, Zamfara emerge winners of 36th National Qur’anic Recitation competition

Borno, Zamfara emerge winners of 36th National Qur’anic Recitation competition

Bandits attack Kaduna Airport, kill security officer, Lagos-bound plane grounded

Bandits attack Kaduna Airport, kill security officer, Lagos-bound plane grounded

Improvised device explodes in Kaduna, injures 2 persons

Improvised device explodes in Kaduna, injures 2 persons

Synod urges Christians to participate actively in 2023 general elections

Synod urges Christians to participate actively in 2023 general elections

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages