ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Baptist Church loses 9 members in Plateau killings

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the lifeless bodies of others were still lying in the bush and called on security personnel to recover the bodies for proper burial.

A view of a burnt house in the Plateau killings [Guardian/AFP]
A view of a burnt house in the Plateau killings [Guardian/AFP]

Recommended articles

The president disclosed this when he visited the Dares community to witness the mass burial of the victims on Wednesday.

According to him, the deceased were members of the Nasara Baptist Church, Dares in Tanti Baba of Bokkos.

Saleh, who described the incident as unfortunate, said the rescue operation was still ongoing as more members of the church were still missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We are here on behalf of the Nigerian Baptist Convention to see things for ourselves and participate in this mass burial.

”At the moment, we have lost nine of our members who are from Nasara Baptist Church, Dares.

”The President of the Baptist convention postponed our usual Christmas celebration just to honour our fallen members," he said.

Saleh, however, called on members of the church and indeed all residents of the community to put their trust in God despite their current situation.

He also called on the Federal Government and the security agencies to intensify efforts toward addressing the circle of attacks, mindless killings and wanton destruction of properties in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Malla Majau, one of the eyewitnesses, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he lost his wife and son in the attack.

He said that the lifeless bodies of others were still lying in the bush and called on security personnel to recover the bodies for proper burial.

NAN reports that that gunmen attacked 25 villages, killed 148 persons, and destroyed 1, 290 houses, farmlands and other properties worth millions.

88 persons sustained various degrees of injuries and currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The world should prepare for next pandemic - UN chief

The world should prepare for next pandemic - UN chief

Gov Aiyedatiwa declares 3-day mourning period over Akeredolu’s death

Gov Aiyedatiwa declares 3-day mourning period over Akeredolu’s death

I5 million people to watch Calabar carnival live

I5 million people to watch Calabar carnival live

Nigeria is being re-engineered for prosperity of all - Tinubu

Nigeria is being re-engineered for prosperity of all - Tinubu

VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex

VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex

Aiyedatiwa makes new appointments hours after swearing-in as Ondo governor

Aiyedatiwa makes new appointments hours after swearing-in as Ondo governor

Laundry operator working with suspected kidnap gang arrested in Calabar

Laundry operator working with suspected kidnap gang arrested in Calabar

Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal, Comptroller warns

Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal, Comptroller warns

Shettima promises justice for victims of Plateau killings

Shettima promises justice for victims of Plateau killings

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries