Bank workers threaten to shut down over attacks

NUBIFIE’s General Secretary, Mr Mohammed Sheikh, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed dismay over recent attacks on bank workers without proper protection by security agencies.

Sheikh, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and various stakeholders to strive and end the hardship brought as a result of the change of cash withdrawal policy.

He also asked Nigerians, who were unable to access their funds deposited in banks, to bear with the situation.