Bank workers threaten to shut down over attacks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) has threatened to withdraw the services of its members nationwide, following attacks on some commercial bank premises.

bank workers nigeria (AI Jazeera)
It also said that it would not stop the withdrawal until the attacks on its workers were addressed and security ensured.

NUBIFIE’s General Secretary, Mr Mohammed Sheikh, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed dismay over recent attacks on bank workers without proper protection by security agencies.

Sheikh, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and various stakeholders to strive and end the hardship brought as a result of the change of cash withdrawal policy.

He also asked Nigerians, who were unable to access their funds deposited in banks, to bear with the situation.

“We, therefore, call on the Central Bank of Nigeria to review cash withdrawal policy which has affected the business of over 200,000 Point of Sales businesses in Nigeria, “Sheikh said.

