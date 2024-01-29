Atiku’s ex-spokesman meets Tinubu in France days after warning Obidients

President Tinubu left Nigeria for Paris, France last week Wednesday on a private visit.

However, Bwala, who posted a photograph of himself and the president via his Twitter page said the president shared his thoughts with him during his visit.

He wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet with the father of the nation @officialABAT President Bola Tinubu in Paris today. He continues to share his thoughts and demonstrate his passion to lead Nigeria out of the woods.”

This is coming two days after the legal practitioner warned the online supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, to desist from attacking him.

Bwala has become an object of derision on social media since he pledged to support the government of President Tinubu two weeks ago.

It would be recalled that the controversial lawyer dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022 after the party decided to float a Muslim-Muslim ticket with Kashim Shettima emerging as Tinubu’s running mate.

He later joined the PDP and even became the spokesman of the Atiku campaign, a role that saw him make some interesting comments about his former party and its candidate.

But on January 10, 2024, Bwala visited the president and declared his support for his government.

Following this declaration, he became a target for criticism online as some APC, PDP, and even supporters of the Labour Party otherwise known as Obidients, criticised him severely.

However, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, he fired back at his critics saying he was ready to get into a mud fight with any Labour Party supporter who might want to disturb his peace.