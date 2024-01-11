Bwala declares support for Tinubu days after announcing Atiku’s 2027 ambition

Bwala who positioned himself as a staunch Atiku supporter during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election and eventually became his spokesperson said he owes no one any apology for supporting Tinubu.

He said this on Wednesday, January 10, 2023, while addressing State House correspondents after he met with the president at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Bwala maintained that if his support for Tinubu would require him to join the APC, he would do so and dump the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said, “I told him today, that I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.

“APC is a party. President Bola Tinubu is my motivation; if supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.”

Bwala declared his support for Tinubu and his government eight days after he announced Atiku’s 2027 presidential ambition.

During his recent interview on Channels TV, Bwala disclosed that his principal would certainly run for president in 2027 because no politician in the country understands the private sector like him.

“Sure, he [Atiku] would run. He has the capacity, he has the wisdom, he has the knowledge, he has the energy. And he is a president we never had. Because to be honest with you, if any politician understands the private sector very well, it is Atiku Abubakar, and our economy can only come alive if there is a private sector-led economy,” he said.