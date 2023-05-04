Atiku thanks FG, Air Peace over evacuation of 376 Nigerians from Sudan

After fleeing Sudan, where hundreds of people have been killed due to the ongoing war, thousands of Nigerians were stranded for almost a week in Egypt over visa and clearance issues.

The Egyptian authorities refused to open their borders to the fleeing Nigerians to cross into their country until President Muhammadu Buhari intervened on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Three days after, 376 evacuees arrived in a military jet C13 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on the night of Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Reacting to their return, Atiku thanked the government and the management of Air Peace Airline for bringing home the evacuees safely.

The former Vice President also thanked the Nigerian military for their support in the evacuation operation.

“I’m elated at reports of the safe return of the first batch of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan”, he said.

“While welcoming home the evacuees, I wish to congratulate again and thank the management of Air Peace Airline, @flyairpeace, the Nigerian military, and other MDAs involved in this rescue of our compatriots stranded in Sudan. I wish to acknowledge the expression of interest of @MaxAirLtd to answer the patriotic call to also help in the evacuation of our citizens. Our appreciation also goes to the Egyptian authorities for granting Nigerians safe passage after the initial setback through their territory.”

Atiku also charged the government to ensure other Nigerians left behind in Egypt are brought home without discriminating against any of them.

“I will charge the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all agencies concerned with the evacuation to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind or discriminated against based on ethnicity or religion. It is the obligation of every responsible government to come to the aid of its citizens in periods of emergencies such as we are having with Nigerians stranded in the crisis in Sudan”, Atiku said.