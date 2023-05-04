More planes fly to Egypt for evacuation of stranded Nigerians

The Chairman/ CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this while receiving 376 evacuees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa said the government is happy that no life was lost, adding that priority was given to students, women and children during the evacuation process.

She explained that all the stranded Nigerians would soon return home because the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had made an arrangement for four more planes to bring all of them home from Egypt.

She said, “So, we are expecting that with the arrangements made by NEMA, there are going to be more planes because Egypt makes it difficult. Egypt says if the number of people you brought is let’s say 200 and the aircraft can only take 150, then nobody will leave.

“They want to pick the expected number of people that you are bringing into their border.

“If four planes go at the same time, you will bring everybody back. So, NEMA has assured that they have done that for Egypt.”

The NiDCOM boss also said efforts are also on to evacuate Nigerians in Port Sudan.

According to her, the case of Nigerians at Port Sudan is a little bit different because it is difficult to get a flight to the area.

