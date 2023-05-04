The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

First batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan return home

Ima Elijah

The commission also revealed that there are about 5,500 Nigerians in Sudan, most of whom are students.

Nigerians who fled from war-torn Sudan reunite with family in Abuja [Politics Nigeria]
Nigerians who fled from war-torn Sudan reunite with family in Abuja [Politics Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The 376 Nigerians were airlifted by the Nigerian Air Force and arrived in a military jet C13 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday night, May 03, 2023, around 11:30 PM.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the returnees were airlifted from Aswan Airport in Egypt, where they crossed into the country by buses. The commission also revealed that there are about 5,500 Nigerians in Sudan, most of whom are students.

The federal government has engaged various airlines to evacuate Nigerians from Sudan, and efforts are still ongoing as more batches are expected to return home soon.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG expresses commitment to repositioning mining cadastre to improve productivity

FG expresses commitment to repositioning mining cadastre to improve productivity

Nigerian women working in Iraq are exploited, says NAPTIP D-G

Nigerian women working in Iraq are exploited, says NAPTIP D-G

My car not involved in accident, I'm victim of blackmail - Lawmaker-elect

My car not involved in accident, I'm victim of blackmail - Lawmaker-elect

FG expresses commitment to ease humanitarian operation in Nigeria

FG expresses commitment to ease humanitarian operation in Nigeria

FG disburses ₦‎900m under world bank funded NG-CARES

FG disburses ₦‎900m under world bank funded NG-CARES

Russia reports Ukrainian attempt on Putin's life

Russia reports Ukrainian attempt on Putin's life

First batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan return home

First batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan return home

BREAKING: Ajay Banga appointed as World Bank President

BREAKING: Ajay Banga appointed as World Bank President

APC will liaise with Tinubu on 10th assembly leadership - Adamu

APC will liaise with Tinubu on 10th assembly leadership - Adamu

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president