First batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan return home

The 376 Nigerians were airlifted by the Nigerian Air Force and arrived in a military jet C13 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday night, May 03, 2023, around 11:30 PM.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the returnees were airlifted from Aswan Airport in Egypt, where they crossed into the country by buses. The commission also revealed that there are about 5,500 Nigerians in Sudan, most of whom are students.