ASUU to announce decision on strike today

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says its decision on whether to embark on an indefinite strike action or not would be made known today, Monday, February 14, 2022.
ASUU has been threatening to embark on a fresh industrial action over FG's failure to fulfill its demands.
The union’s National Executive Council has since Saturday been deliberating the matter.
The union had said its resolution on the impending strike would be announced at the end of its two-day meeting which started on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
ASUU has been threatening to embark on a fresh industrial action over the failure of the Federal Government to fulfill its demands.
In a statement issued on Friday, February 4, 2022, the union said despite several meetings it has had with the Federal Government, its demands are yet to be addressed.
ASUU said it has had several meetings with the FG on issues bordering on funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution; promotion arrears, renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, and the inconsistencies in Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System Payment.
In a recent statement signed by Dr Lazarus Maigoro, the Chairman of the union, University of Jos branch, ASUU said it is tired of FG’s deceit, adding that the government has been unable to match its words with action.
