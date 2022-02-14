ASUU to announce decision on strike today

The union’s National Executive Council has since Saturday been deliberating the matter.

The union had said its resolution on the impending strike would be announced at the end of its two-day meeting which started on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

ASUU has been threatening to embark on a fresh industrial action over the failure of the Federal Government to fulfill its demands.

In a statement issued on Friday, February 4, 2022, the union said despite several meetings it has had with the Federal Government, its demands are yet to be addressed.

ASUU said it has had several meetings with the FG on issues bordering on funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution; promotion arrears, renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, and the inconsistencies in Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System Payment.