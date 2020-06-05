The Presidential Villa, popularly called Aso Rock, was involved in what has been described as a minor fire incident on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

The presidency said the fire outbreak happened at a store close to the Aso Rock villa chapel, according to a report by TheCable.

President Muhammadu Buhari's senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, is reported to have said the outbreak was triggered by an electrical spark, but was quickly contained.

"The incident, linked to an electrical spark, was immediately brought under control by alert staff using available fire extinguishers well ahead of the arrival of the Federal Fire Service trucks stationed just outside the premises," Shehu said.

The president's aide noted that no injury or serious damage was caused by the fire.