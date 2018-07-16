Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Army says reports of missing soldiers blown out of proportion

Army Army says reports of 23 missing soldiers in Borno "blown out of proportion"

The Army said only two soldiers were injured in Boko Haram attacks that were repelled by troops in two communities in Bama.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Army says reports of missing soldiers blown out of proportion play Nigerian soldiers (illustration) (Telegraph)

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports that 23 soldiers were missing after  an ambush attack by terrorist group, Boko Haram, in Borno State, declaring that the media blew it out of proportion.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a competent military source disclosed that terrorists ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village in Bama local government area of Borno on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

The source said five officers, 18 soldiers and eight trucks were missing after the attack with only three of the 11 trucks deployed to the area returning to their base in Maiduguri, the state capital.

In a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, on Monday, July 16, he said the report is untrue and misleading.

He disclosed that the reported attack were actually failed attacks by terrorists on troops at Kwakwa and Chingori communities in Bama, attacks he said were successfully repelled with 22 terrorists killed.

He said the Army's only casualties were two injured soldiers who are receiving treatment at a military medical facility.

His statement read, "The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to news making the round alleging attack on soldiers and capturing of military vehicles by Boko Haram in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

"The Nigerian Army wishes to state categorically that the report is not only untrue but misleading as the said report is blown out of proportion by the media.

"Contrary to the report, the Nigerian Army wishes to put the record straight on the issue and assure members of the public particularly residents of the North East to disregard the report as their safety is guaranteed.

"The Nigeria Army wishes to state that there was an attempted attack on troops at Kwakwa and Chingori communities in Bama area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists as a result of difficult terrain where our vehicles bugged down.

"The terrorists also attempted to cart away troops operational vehicles, but were successfully repelled by our gallant troops with the support of the Nigerian Air Force.

"About 22 members of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Efforts are being intensified by the troops to get the fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorists.

"Unfortunately, one officer and a soldier sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at the military medical facility."

Brig. Gen. Chukwu advised the media to report certain facts with caution and verify facts from the appropriate military authority before publishing. He also urged members of the public to disregard the the report of the ambush.

Atiku expresses concern

Earlier on Monday, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, took to his Twitter account (@atiku) to express his concern about the fate of the soldiers.

He posted, "I'm concerned about the fate of scores of our soldiers declared missing following the ambush of their convoy by Boko Haram insurgents at Boboshe village in Bama LGA of Borno. I do hope and pray for their safe return."

 

The report of the ambush attack has generated a lot of outrage from Nigerians who criticised the federal government for their insistence that Boko Haram has been defeated despite the group's repeated attacks on civilian populations and security forces.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Cattle Colonies Igbo group warns Fulani herdsmen against violence in...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

In Borno 23 soldiers, 8 trucks missing after Boko Haram ambush
Pulse Exclusive Donald Duke explains how Boko Haram was born, how to solve terrorism problem
Boko Haram Atiku expresses concern over missing soldiers in Borno, presidency remains mute
Boko Haram Army offers N5m reward for information on bomb-making factories
Boko Haram Shekau leads terrorists in prayer to celebrate Eid
Abubakar Shekau Boko Haram leader's mother says he was an almajiri boy before joining terrorist group
Boko Haram Troops rescue 5 children, 4 others from terrorists
Pulse Exclusive Soldiers are raping women in IDP camps, Donald Duke alleges
Dorcas Yakubu How 15-year-old Chibok abduction victim became 20-year-old Boko Haram 'wife'
Chibok Girls Boko Haram terrorist, who planned abduction, sentenced to 20 years imprisonment

Local

Tinubu
Ekiti Guber Poll Tinubu says Fayemi’s election is victory for the people
Atiku expresses concern over missing soldiers in Borno
Boko Haram Atiku expresses concern over missing soldiers in Borno, presidency remains mute
Court rules only State High Courts can determine land compensation
Mobil Court rules that only State High Courts can determine land compensation matters
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that the just concluded Saturday governorship election was generally successful.
INEC Electoral body says Ekiti state election was generally successful -INEC