New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Listen to Featuring Odumodublvck, Phyno

Here are 10 songs you should check out this week, featuring some of the most exciting releases.

Valentine's Day is upon us, and love is in the air. As expected, a bulk of this week's releases is dedicated to lovers as Nigerian music stars are aiming to soundtrack this year's celebration of love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Award-winning rapper Odumodublvck is back with a new single where he showcases his melody molding skills. Afrobeats icon Wande Coal rolls back the years with a sensual love rhythm featuring the vocally delectable star Qing Madi.

Superstar rapper Phyno teams up with hitmaker Flavour for a new song that blends hip hop with soulful melodies.

As you step into the season of love, here are 10 songs you should check out this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Odumodublvck - They Love Me

Rapper Odumodublvck is a polarising figure, especially on social media, where is music and thoughts divide opinion. On this Highlife and hip-hop blend, he embraces the peculiarities that have earned him a massive fan base and the attention of his staunchest critics, who can't resist his melodies.

Wande Coal - Dearly feat Qing Madi

Two generations of Afrobeats' finest voices come together for this love song, where Wande Coal rolls back the years and delivers infectious, era-defining melodies. Qing Madi elevates this duet with her bold vocals and heartfelt writing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phyno - Uzo Ano feat Flavour

Phyno and Flavour add to their list of unforgetabble collaboration with this chest-thumping rap song where the rapper celebrates his enduring success. Flavour delivers a veteran hook on a hip hop production that restates their status as "gods in the East".

Yemi Alade - My Bebe

Advertisement

Advertisement

The famous Mama Africa continues her exploration of indigenous African sound on this declaration of love, where African percussion and rhythm combine with Fiokee's stunning Highlife guitar riffs to create a truly pan-African record.

Johnny Drille - Last Forever

There are not many Nigerian artists skilled in crafting love songs better than Johnny Drille, whose colourful writing and warm melodies get listeners going. His latest single, 'Last Forever,' combines uptempo production with cheerful melodies that embrace Juju, Highlife, and Afrobeats elements that can appeal to listeners across all demographics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iyanya - Work

Iyanya shows he's still very much in touch with the current Afrobeats soundscape with this dance music backed by bouncy production and wavy delivery that straddles the world of Alte, street pop, and mainstream sound.

AEMA - Coconut Cream feat Taves

It won't be long before the mainstream will catch up with AEMA's stunning music. She brings her stunning vocals and range to the reggae record 'Coconut Cream,' where she's joined by Taves for a steamy song that excels on all fronts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Godwin - African Queen (Cover)

Godwin flaunts his vocals in this cover of 2Baba's classic 'African Queen', which is the lead single of his upcoming covers project 'Rendition'. He leans into his artistry for a deep and personal interpretation of this song that pays tribute to the record considered Afrobeats greatest songs of all time.

SGaWD - All of Me feat Psycho YP

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rap star SGaWD shows her sensual side on her new song 'All of Me' where her dreamy melodies float over a house-inflected RnB production alongside Abuja’s trap king Psycho YP.

TenTik – Still Dey Rap

TenTik is back to stake his claim for a spot in Nigerian hip hop with the defiant bars, gritty energy, and bouncy production that serve as a bold reminder of his rap credentials.

Advertisement