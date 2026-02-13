Nigerian Bottling Company Deepens Youth Investment as 2026 Youth Empowered Programme Opens at UNILAG

L-R: Employer Brand Manager, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., Gbemisola Akinola; Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Specialist, NBC Ltd., Eriifeoluwa Banjo; Winner, Director’s Grant, NBC Ltd., Adeogun Waliat; Programs Associate, Fate Foundation, Oluwadarasimi Akinola, and Senior Manager, External Communications, NBC Ltd., Samuel Iboroma, during the presentation of N100,000 grant at the Youth Empowered Campus Tour held at University of Lagos (UNILAG) recently.

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., a leading consumer packaged goods company and a member of the Coca-Cola HBC Group, has announced the commencement of the 2026 edition of its flagship Youth Empowered (YE) programme, with the first training session held at the University of Lagos on February 2, 2026. Targeted at young people between the ages of 16 and 35, the Youth Empowered initiative continues to reinforce NBC’s long-term commitment to human capital development in Nigeria.

Since its launch in 2017, the programme has impacted more than 70,000 young Nigerians, equipping participants with practical skills, confidence, and exposure needed to succeed in today’s dynamic workplace and entrepreneurial landscape. The 2026 edition is being delivered in collaboration with Fate Foundation as the implementing partner, with funding support from The Coca-Cola HBC Foundation. NBC expressed deep appreciation to both partners for their continued collaboration, noting that the programme’s growing reach and impact are made possible through shared expertise, resources, and a collective commitment to empowering the next generation of Nigerian leaders.

Speaking about her experience at the University of Lagos training, Waliat Adedogun, a participant who received a cash grant through the Director’s Grant Pitch Competition to support her small business, said: “Youth Empowered gave me more than training, it gave me clarity and confidence. Winning the grant means I can finally take my business idea from a dream into something real. I now feel prepared to build, grow, and create opportunities not just for myself, but for others too.”

NBC reaffirmed that empowering young people remains critical to Nigeria’s social and economic progress. The Youth Empowered programme was designed to bridge the gap between education and employability by providing hands-on learning, real-world insights, and access to career-shaping opportunities. In 2025, the initiative recorded some of its most tangible outcomes yet. Ten beneficiaries were selected for six-month paid internships across NBC locations in Lagos, Ibadan, Asejire, and Challawa, gaining direct industry exposure. Additionally, three outstanding participants received sponsorship for an all-expenses-paid intensive culinary training programme and were awarded ₦1 million each to support the launch of their businesses.

Building on this strong foundation, the 2026 rollout will expand to more tertiary institutions, including the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA). This follows a successful 2025 tour that reached seven cities across the country, including Makurdi, Jos, Benin, Kaduna, Asaba, Akure, and Port Harcourt. Participants in the 2026 programme will receive training across key modules designed to support personal, professional, and business growth, including Business Life Skills, Adaptability and Resilience, Financial Literacy, Customer Service and Communication, Sales and Negotiation Skills, and Workplace Ethics.

