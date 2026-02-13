Seychelles Under CDC Travel Advisory After Spike in Mosquito-Borne Virus

Seychelles faces a chikungunya outbreak. Learn the CDC's travel advisory, symptoms, and tips to stay safe while enjoying this tropical destination.

If you’re dreaming of Seychelles' pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, you might want to pump the brakes on that plane ticket for a second. The U.S. has raised concerns about this tropical paradise after a surge in chikungunya cases. But before you panic and cancel your plans, let’s unpack what this all means for your future island getaway .

US Warns Travellers About Island Destination Amid Virus Surge

Seychelles, a beautiful cluster of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, has long been a bucket-list spot for beach lovers, nature enthusiasts, and honeymooners. However, it’s not just the crystal sands that have grabbed the world's attention lately. The U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the island nation. It’s not a ban, but it's enough to give travellers pause. The alert comes after an uptick in chikungunya cases, which are spreading across the island via mosquitoes.

So, what exactly is this virus, and why should you care?

What is Chikungunya?

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne virus that’s been circulating in various parts of the world. It’s not passed through person-to-person contact, but through mosquito bites. After a bite, it typically takes three to seven days for symptoms to appear, and they’re not pretty.

You might start with a high fever and then get hit with joint pain so severe that you’ll wonder how you ever took walking for granted. While most people bounce back in a week or so, that joint pain can linger for months in some cases.

Symptoms & Recovery Statistics

According to health experts, chikungunya is rarely fatal. However, don’t take that as a free pass. The symptoms are intense. Besides fever and excruciating joint pain, you might also deal with muscle aches, headaches, nausea, and rashes. While most folks feel better in about a week, the arthritis can last much longer, making it a serious issue, especially for older adults.

So, if you're someone who plans to hit the beach and then do some heavy hiking or go on a boat tour, it might not be the ideal time for that.

CDC Recommendations for Travellers

The CDC advises travellers to wear long-sleeved clothing and use an EPA-approved insect repellent. And when choosing where to stay, look for places with window screens or air conditioning to minimise the chance of mosquitoes making themselves at home in your room. Also, you might want to get vaccinated for chikungunya before your Seychelles adventure.

Planning a Trip to Seychelles? What Travellers Need to Know

Here’s what you should remember if you're still eyeing Seychelles: The CDC has placed Seychelles under a Level 2 advisory due to the chikungunya outbreak. It’s not a ban on travel, but a nudge to take extra care.

Chikungunya is spread by mosquito bites, not through person-to-person contact.

Symptoms like fever and joint pain typically show up within 3–7 days.

Most people get better within a week, but the joint pain can linger.

Use insect repellent, wear long sleeves and pants, and try to stay in places with air conditioning or window screens.

Pregnant travellers should speak with their healthcare provider before heading out.

What This Means for Future Travel

A Level 2 advisory doesn’t mean the borders are closed or that you can’t travel. It’s more of a gentle reminder that health awareness is just as important as packing your swimsuit and sunscreen. Travel isn’t going anywhere, but keeping an eye on health alerts and being prepared has become just as vital as passport checks and flight bookings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the CDC issue a travel advisory for Seychelles?

The advisory was issued due to an outbreak of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne virus.

What does a Level 2 travel advisory mean?

It means travellers should exercise enhanced precautions, but it doesn’t call for cancelling trips.

How is chikungunya transmitted?

The virus is spread through bites from infected mosquitoes.

What are the common symptoms of chikungunya?

Symptoms typically include fever, joint pain, fatigue, muscle aches, and rashes.