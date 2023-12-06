ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged officers and men participating in the exercise to observe laid-down Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct.

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia
Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov Alex Otti launched the exercise at the 14 Brigade Step-Up Headquarters, Isuochi, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

Otti, represented by Mr Macdonald Uba, his Special Assistant on Security, expressed confidence that the exercise would assist greatly in flushing out criminal elements within the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said it would also add more impetus to the military and other security agencies to further reduce crimes and criminality in the entire state during this Yuletide. The governor urged officers and men participating in the exercise to observe laid-down Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “this is to avoid any action that may infringe on the rights of the citizens and the host community.

“May I assure the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in Abia of our continued support within available resources, so as to enable them carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

“We are aware that no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere devoid of peace.”

In his address of welcome, the Commander, 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Nsikak Edet, said that Exercise Golden Dawn III is one of the exercises initiated by the Army in the South-East. He said it was tailored towards enhancing the security of law-abiding citizens of the state during the Yuletide season.

Edet said the exercise is in collaboration with other security agencies that would be performing their statutory roles. The brigade commander disclosed that other activities earmarked for the exercise included free medical outreach and education support to schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the activities were aimed at fostering the much-needed civil-military cooperation as well as a mark of appreciation to the government and the citizens for their support to the army.

We want to reassure residents, passers-by and visitors to Abia of their safety during the conduct of Exercise Golden Dawn III.

“It should be well noted that the Exercise is not targeted at hurting innocent persons, but to protect them.

“We, therefore, call on the peace-loving people of Abia, community leaders and everyone to provide us with useful information regarding persons who constitute a threat to public safety and security,” Edet said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

Akpabio cancels trip to Dubai amid criticisms against FG’s delegates to COP28

Akpabio cancels trip to Dubai amid criticisms against FG’s delegates to COP28

Northern Elders Forum accuse Tinubu of neglecting national security

Northern Elders Forum accuse Tinubu of neglecting national security

Oyo Govt insists strict adherence to unified exam timetable in public primary schools

Oyo Govt insists strict adherence to unified exam timetable in public primary schools

Enugu Electricity Distribution says electricity supply restored to various parts of Anambra

Enugu Electricity Distribution says electricity supply restored to various parts of Anambra

Ooni of Ife visits Kuje Custodial Centre, secures release of 5 inmates

Ooni of Ife visits Kuje Custodial Centre, secures release of 5 inmates

Why terrorism still abounds despite huge budget allocation

Why terrorism still abounds despite huge budget allocation

Nigeria, Kuwait forge direct flight agreement for better bilateral ties

Nigeria, Kuwait forge direct flight agreement for better bilateral ties

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Prisons Service [Daily Post]

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope'

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation