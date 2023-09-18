Arewa community, Cross river Govt partners on peaceful coexistence

The Arewa community in the South-South had agreed to partner with the Cross river Government to bolster peaceful coexistence in the state.

The Chairman of the community, Alhaji Musa Saidu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that it had made its commitment during a courtesy visit to Gov. Bassey Otu. He said that the partnership was necessary in view of Otu’s concern for the community to participate in the activities of his government.

“We have also agreed to mobilise all northerners residing in the South-South especially in Cross Rivers to support the governors economic and political programmes especially security,’’ he said.

According to him, a 10-member committee had been set up to map out an implementation strategy of the partnership. Saidu further said that the commitment of the governor towards boosting development programmes in the state should be emulated by other Governors.

“He believes so much in the philosophy of Nigerian unity, he preaches tolerance and accommodation among the diverse ethnic nationality,” Saidu added.

The chairman, however, said that the community would soon come up with a support scheme to empower its members especially through skills acquisition training.

Sa’idu stated that: “Most of the people from the North residing in Southern Nigeria are not jobless. They operate various businesses and boast of varied skills, as such we have to support them''.