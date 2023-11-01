ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra govt rescues 20 girls forced into prostitution at a brothel

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said that the suspects were arrested and are currently in police custody.

Anambra Govt. rescues 20 girls from brothel [NAN]
Anambra Govt. rescues 20 girls from brothel [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner, Ify Obinabo, told newsmen in Awka on Wednesday that the girls were forced into prostitution at the facility.

Obinabo said that the girls were rescued during a raid on the brothel.

She said that the raid was carried out by the ministry, in collaboration with the state Police Command, following a tip-off by a whistleblower.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the underaged girl, about 16 years old, had been taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

“Before embarking on the raid, investigation was carried out by the ministry and it was discovered that the management of the hotel trafficked girls from all parts of the country for prostitution.

“I want to appreciate the police in Anambra for their efforts in the investigation and rescue operation.

“It is sad that, despite the state government’s efforts to stop trafficking, some people are still committing the crime.

“We will make sure that justice is served.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to assure residents that the State Government is committed to ending all forms of child kidnapping, trafficking and sex slavery in Anambra,” she said.

The commissioner said that the suspects were arrested and are currently in police custody.

She said that they would soon be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate’s Court in Awka.

She urged residents to always report any suspicious activities around their environment to appropriate government agencies for prompt response and action.

According to Obinabo, the rescued girls told newsmen that some of them came to the hotel through their friends and relations under the guise of securing decent jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They seized our phones before handing us over to our madam, who told us that we will only be released if we pay a certain amount of money or served her for a period of one year.

“We make 4,000 to 10,000 on weekdays and 15,000 to 30,000 on weekends, which we give to our madam and the owner of the hotel, Mr Amaechi Etikokwu.

“Each person sleeps with no fewer than 10 men per day to meet the target and if we do not meet our target, our madam will beat us mercilessly.

“It is from this money we make that we pay 3,500 as rent to the owner every day.

“They give us 500 daily for feeding and the food is bought by the security men,” the commissioner said, quoting the girls.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife - EFCC insists

OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife - EFCC insists

Anambra govt rescues 20 girls forced into prostitution at a brothel

Anambra govt rescues 20 girls forced into prostitution at a brothel

Nobody can take away my political structure in Rivers, Wike tells PDP governors

Nobody can take away my political structure in Rivers, Wike tells PDP governors

Reps issues 72-hour ultimatum to AGF to submit report on ₦100bn COVID-19 funds

Reps issues 72-hour ultimatum to AGF to submit report on ₦100bn COVID-19 funds

Shettima seeks US govt’s assistance on Tinubu's food security agenda

Shettima seeks US govt’s assistance on Tinubu's food security agenda

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval for another $7.8bn, €100m loans

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval for another $7.8bn, €100m loans

FG to close Third Mainland Bridge for 5 weeks repair

FG to close Third Mainland Bridge for 5 weeks repair

Senate approves nomination of Chira as Auditor-General for Federation

Senate approves nomination of Chira as Auditor-General for Federation

Rivers not your inheritance, Dele Momodu slams Wike over feud with Fubara

Rivers not your inheritance, Dele Momodu slams Wike over feud with Fubara

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers