Anambra govt rescues 20 girls forced into prostitution at a brothel

The Commissioner, Ify Obinabo, told newsmen in Awka on Wednesday that the girls were forced into prostitution at the facility.

Obinabo said that the girls were rescued during a raid on the brothel.

She said that the raid was carried out by the ministry, in collaboration with the state Police Command, following a tip-off by a whistleblower.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the underaged girl, about 16 years old, had been taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

“Before embarking on the raid, investigation was carried out by the ministry and it was discovered that the management of the hotel trafficked girls from all parts of the country for prostitution.

“I want to appreciate the police in Anambra for their efforts in the investigation and rescue operation.

“It is sad that, despite the state government’s efforts to stop trafficking, some people are still committing the crime.

“We will make sure that justice is served.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to assure residents that the State Government is committed to ending all forms of child kidnapping, trafficking and sex slavery in Anambra,” she said.

The commissioner said that the suspects were arrested and are currently in police custody.

She said that they would soon be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate’s Court in Awka.

She urged residents to always report any suspicious activities around their environment to appropriate government agencies for prompt response and action.

According to Obinabo, the rescued girls told newsmen that some of them came to the hotel through their friends and relations under the guise of securing decent jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They seized our phones before handing us over to our madam, who told us that we will only be released if we pay a certain amount of money or served her for a period of one year.

“We make ₦4,000 to ₦10,000 on weekdays and ₦15,000 to ₦30,000 on weekends, which we give to our madam and the owner of the hotel, Mr Amaechi Etikokwu.

“Each person sleeps with no fewer than 10 men per day to meet the target and if we do not meet our target, our madam will beat us mercilessly.

“It is from this money we make that we pay ₦3,500 as rent to the owner every day.