The General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Mr Adams Jatto disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

“While awaiting communications from the House committees on finance; and ports and harbours on the proposed investigations, the authority restates it position in the statement issued by management earlier this week that the unity bank account number: 0013680344, cited by the whistleblower, Mr Okpurhe, does not exist.

“This is as evidenced by a Feb. 12 letter from Unity Bank Plc.

“The NPA operates an account with Unity Bank Plc with account number: 0013670344 with a total sum of $1,057,772.03 (One Million, Fifty-Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy-Two Dollars, Three Cents) as of Dec. 4, 2019 and not 1,034,515,000.00 dollars One Billion, Thirty-Four Million, Five Hundred and Fifteen Thousand United State Dollars) as alleged by the petitioner.

“However, the NPA account has not been in operation since Aug. 27, 2010 due to a Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI in AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS. NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY where a garnishee order was placed on it.

“This was following a case, which went from the Federal High Court to the Supreme Court over a period of eight years.

“Upon the determination of the case at the Supreme Court, the judgment creditors continued with the Garnishee process which resulted in the credit of the amount 1,057,772.03 (One Million, Fifty-Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy-Two Dollars, Three Cents) in favour of Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 GARNISHEE ORDER NISI- AMINU IBRAHIM & CO & ANOR. VS. NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY on Dec. 4, 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order absolute.

“It is therefore obvious that there is no cloned account as speculated in the alleged whistle blowing effort of Mr. Okpurhe,” he said.

He noted that the account under discussion was frozen on the strength of a court order in August 2010, following the completion of the case, the money was consequently transferred to the judgment creditor on Dec. 4, 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order Absolute.