BREAKING: All 4 passengers of Lagos plane crash survive

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services promptly responded to the scene. According to Amodu Shakiru, the spokesperson for the agency, the occupants were fortunate to have survived the harrowing crash. He confirmed that all four individuals aboard the helicopter were alive but sustained injuries of varying severity.

Providing more detiails, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) identified the helicopter as fixed wing Aircraft Reg 5NCCQ Airfirst Hospitality and Tour Ltd crashed near Lagos Airport. Following the incident, NEMA, LASEMA,Fire Service, security Agencies and other stakeholders carried out search and rescue operation. Two crew members and two passengers rescued.

