Helicopter crashes, goes up in flames in Lagos

Bayo Wahab
The incident happened on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The private aircraft reportedly crashed on Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, in-between AP filling station and UBA Bank.

The helicopter immediately burst into flames after it crash-landed.

Officers of the Lagos Fire Service, RRS, LASTMA, FAAN have all arrived at the scene.

The fate of the passengers of the aircraft is still unknown.

Details later.

