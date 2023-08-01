Helicopter crashes, goes up in flames in Lagos

A small aircraft has crashed on Oba Akran and went up in flames.
The incident happened on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
The private aircraft reportedly crashed on Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, in-between AP filling station and UBA Bank.
The helicopter immediately burst into flames after it crash-landed.
Officers of the Lagos Fire Service, RRS, LASTMA, FAAN have all arrived at the scene.
The fate of the passengers of the aircraft is still unknown.
Details later.
