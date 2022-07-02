Alaafin's wife dies weeks after husband's death

According to several reports, Olori Kafayat breathed her last on the night of Friday, July 1, 2022.

She was the fourth Olori of the late traditional ruler and mother of Prince Adebayo Adeyemi, who is the chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Pensions Board.

Although details of her death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, the Director of Media and Publicity at the Alaafin Palace, Mr Bode Durojaye, confirmed her passing to The Punch on Saturday morning.

He said, “She died in the United States of America. I will give you the details later.”

Pulse reports that Oba Adeyemi died in the late hours of Friday, April 22, 2022 after a brief illness.

He died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment.

He had been billed to be flown abroad for treatment following a sickness before his passing.

The 83 year-old monarch ruled for 52 years, making him the longest reigning Alaafin ever.

Meanwhile, the Oyo state government is yet to appoint another Alaafin since the demise of Oba Adeyemi.