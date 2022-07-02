RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alaafin's wife dies weeks after husband's death

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

lori Kafayat was the fourth wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111 (IndependentNG)
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111 (IndependentNG)

Barely two months after the demise of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, one of his wives, Olori Kafayat, has also joined him in the great beyond.

Recommended articles

According to several reports, Olori Kafayat breathed her last on the night of Friday, July 1, 2022.

She was the fourth Olori of the late traditional ruler and mother of Prince Adebayo Adeyemi, who is the chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Pensions Board.

ALSO READ: How Alaafin of Oyo's death stalled Gbajabiamila's conferment ceremony

Although details of her death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, the Director of Media and Publicity at the Alaafin Palace, Mr Bode Durojaye, confirmed her passing to The Punch on Saturday morning.

He said, “She died in the United States of America. I will give you the details later.”

Pulse reports that Oba Adeyemi died in the late hours of Friday, April 22, 2022 after a brief illness.

He died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment.

He had been billed to be flown abroad for treatment following a sickness before his passing.

The 83 year-old monarch ruled for 52 years, making him the longest reigning Alaafin ever.

Meanwhile, the Oyo state government is yet to appoint another Alaafin since the demise of Oba Adeyemi.

Born Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi on October 15, 1938 into the Alowolodu Royal House of the famous Oyo town, Alaafin Adeyemi ascended the throne on November 18, 1970, succeeding Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

MURIC demands probe of 21 Muslim kids rescued from Plateau church

MURIC demands probe of 21 Muslim kids rescued from Plateau church

U.S. senators want Nigeria back on religious violators’ list

U.S. senators want Nigeria back on religious violators’ list

Alaafin's wife dies weeks after husband's death

Alaafin's wife dies weeks after husband's death

UN deputy chief, Amina Mohammed survives COVID-19

UN deputy chief, Amina Mohammed survives COVID-19

Buhari thanks Mayor of Lisbon for accommodating Nigerians fleeing Ukraine

Buhari thanks Mayor of Lisbon for accommodating Nigerians fleeing Ukraine

Osun poll: PDP will need 30 years to recover from defeat, Oyetola boasts

Osun poll: PDP will need 30 years to recover from defeat, Oyetola boasts

Nigeria, Portugal sign MoUs in diverse sectors

Nigeria, Portugal sign MoUs in diverse sectors

Kogi tertiary institutions won’t go on strike, Yahaya Bello vows

Kogi tertiary institutions won’t go on strike, Yahaya Bello vows

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

2018 prophecies concern Obasanjo and Atiku

Academic qualifications: Arrest Tinubu within 48 hours, group tells IGP

Bola-Tinubu-