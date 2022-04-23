Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo, passes on

The revered Yoruba monarch, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has passed on.
The 83-year-old monarch ruled for 52 years, making him the longest reigning Alaafin ever.
According to Premium Times, Oba Adeyemi died in the late hours of Friday, April 22, 2022.
He reportedly breathed his last at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State in South-West Nigeria.
Palace sources told the newspaper that the remains of the traditional ruler had been brought back to his ancestral home in Oyo town, the Oyo State capital, in the early hours of Saturday, adding that traditional rites had begun immediately.
