How Alaafin of Oyo's death stalled Gbajabiamila's conferment ceremony

Hours after the death of the respected monarch, an invitation card has emerged online detailing how Gbajabiamila had planned a chieftaincy conferment ceremony meant to be part of activities to mark his 60th birthday.

The invitation card revealed the installation was scheduled to take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, with the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu penned down as the Chairman of the occasion.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, was also expected at the event as the Royal Father of the Day, while the duo of Chief Commander, Ebenezer Obey and K1 De Ultimate, were named as musicians to thrill guests.

Recall that the Speaker had been conferred with the traditional title of Aare Baasofin of Yorubaland by the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi, in September 2021.

Punch reported that a Palace official confirmed the event was planned but declined to give details, saying “We should not be talking about what will happen to the event now. We are still mourning.”

Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila has described the death of the top Yoruba monarch as a rude shock to him, adding that the late Alaafin was like a father to him.

He said, “The Alaafin would be sorely missed by him and all Nigerians, especially the Yoruba people, as he served as a father figure to all, giving wise counsel when needed.

“He has supported the political career of many Nigerian leaders, especially in the quest of Gbajabiamila’s journey to the Speakership of the country.”