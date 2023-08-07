Akpabio meets Tinubu after rowdy session over Keyamo’s screening

Akpabio according to Channels TV was spotted at the Villa at 02:55 pm with Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele after the Senate went into a closed-door session to discuss the issues raised by Senator Darlington Nwokocha about Keyamo.

During the screening of Keyamo, Darlington, a senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District moved a motion for the suspension of Keyamo’s screening.

In his submission, the lawmaker said Keyamo disrespected the 9th National Assembly by accusing the last Assembly of being corrupt.

He explained that when the Senate invited Keyamo during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to explain how the ₦52 billion earmarked for a programme to recruit 1,000 youths from each of the 774 local governments was spent, the nominee, who was the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity at the time shunned the Senate.

Darlington’s motion, which was immediately seconded by Enyinnaya Abaribe, a lawmaker representing Abia-South Senatorial District caused an uproar in the Senate as the lawmaker were divided over his submission.

Amid heated arguments among the lawmakers, Bamidele moved for a closed-door session and the Senate President sustained the move.