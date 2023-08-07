ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Senate moves for closed session as Keyamo's screening sparks debate

Ima Elijah

Senate walks-out media for closed-discussion following heated debate over Keyamo.

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had previously served as the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity
Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had previously served as the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity [Twitter]

Senator Darlington Nwokocha, representing Abia Central Senatorial District, moved a motion for the suspension of the ministerial screening of a nominee from Delta State, Festus Keyamo. The motion was seconded by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from Abia-South Senatorial District, leading to a contentious debate among the lawmakers.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, then subjected the motion to a voice vote, but the lawmakers were clearly divided on the matter. As the tension mounted, the red chamber erupted into a rowdy session, with heated arguments between the senators.

Senator Nwokocha accused Festus Keyamo of showing disrespect to the 9th National Assembly and making allegations against the previous Assembly of corruption. The allegations, if proven true, could have serious implications for the reputation and credibility of the parliament.

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had previously served as the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. His nomination for another ministerial position became a contentious issue due to the allegations raised against him.

In response to the escalating situation, Senate President Godswill Akpabio intervened and rose to his feet, announcing that the Senate would enter a closed session and requesting privacy from the media observers.

