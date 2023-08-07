BREAKING: Senate moves for closed session as Keyamo's screening sparks debate

Senator Darlington Nwokocha, representing Abia Central Senatorial District, moved a motion for the suspension of the ministerial screening of a nominee from Delta State, Festus Keyamo. The motion was seconded by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from Abia-South Senatorial District, leading to a contentious debate among the lawmakers.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, then subjected the motion to a voice vote, but the lawmakers were clearly divided on the matter. As the tension mounted, the red chamber erupted into a rowdy session, with heated arguments between the senators.

Why are senators arguing over Keyamo?

Senator Nwokocha accused Festus Keyamo of showing disrespect to the 9th National Assembly and making allegations against the previous Assembly of corruption. The allegations, if proven true, could have serious implications for the reputation and credibility of the parliament.

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had previously served as the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. His nomination for another ministerial position became a contentious issue due to the allegations raised against him.