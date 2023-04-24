Aghara Community monarch allegedly dies in kidnappers' custody
According to reports, the monarch's death was due to alleged torture by his abductors.
According to reports, the monarch passed on last Thursday, April 20, 2023, while in the custody of his kidnappers, who allegedly subjected him to torture.
The Cashew King: David Obadofin Kidnapped from Farm on Easter Monday
Obadofin, who was a well-known cashew farmer, was abducted on Easter Monday from his farm in the Aghara area around 11 pm. The kidnappers also shot and killed a widow, Madam Toyin Onare, who was working on the farm as a labourer.
Onare was rushed to the Kabba hospital, which is about 35 minutes' drive from the farm, but was pronounced dead on arrival. The late monarch's chances of survival had been in doubt since his abduction, as he was reportedly receiving medication for age-related diseases in addition to the maltreatment he suffered at the hands of his captors.
What you should know: The news of Obadofin's death has thrown the Aghara community into mourning, as residents express their condolences and call on security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue other abducted individuals and bring the perpetrators to justice.
