President Buhari Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday decorated the new Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents after his decoration by the president, Adamu thanked Buhari for considering him worthy to be the next Inspector-General of Police.

He pledged to tackle the nation’s socio-political and security challenges, particularly the problems of violent crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping and abduction.

“We know that there are security challenges that we need to tackle in the country like the issues of kidnapping, abduction and other security challenges.

“From the strategies put in place by the former IGP, we will re-strategize and make sure that we tackle these challenges squarely.’’

On the forthcoming general elections, Adamu said he was going to build up on the strategies put in place by the out-going IGP to ensure a hitch-free electoral exercise.

The Ag. IGP, who was accompanied to the villa by the out-going IGP, also pledged to maintain neutrality and to be fair to all while carrying out his official duties before, during and after the general elections.

“Adequate arrangement has been made to make sure that free and fair and credible elections take place in Nigeria.

“We are going to build up on the strategies put in place to make sure that we have hitch-free elections in the country.

“We are going to stick by the rules, we are going to do the right thing. We will not go outside the ethics of our job to do things that are untoward, everybody will be given level playing ground to play his or her politics,’’ he said.

The out-going IGP, who also addressed the correspondents after the decoration of the new IGP by the president, announced his retirement from service.

“I want to inform Nigerians that today I am 60 years and I think I have reached the pinnacle of my career.

“So, I am going to handover to my successor, the incoming inspector General of Police.

“He is an officer I know very well. We knew each other in the past, we have worked together and I wish him success,’’ he said.

AIG Mohammed Abubakar Adamu hails from Lafia, Nasarawa State and holds a BSc in Geography.

He enlisted into the Force on February 1, 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police

Before his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of Police, he was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

He was Commissioner of Police in Ekiti and Enugu States and also Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin, Edo.