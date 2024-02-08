Peter Obi says Super Eagles have shown they're ready to win AFCON

The former Anambra State Governor disclosed this while reacting to the Super Eagles' victory against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the competition’s semi-final on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Nigeria got the better of their South African opponents 4-2 on penalties at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Ivory Coast.

The game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, and nothing could separate the two sides after 30 minutes of extra time. But, the Super Eagles reigned supreme in the shootout as goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made himself the night’s hero after saving two penalty kicks.

Reacting to the victory in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday night, Obi commended the players for displaying great fighting spirit to earn the victory and congratulated them for booking a place in the final.

He remarked that the Nigerian team have shown their readiness to win the trophy as evident in their great determination, professionalism, and patriotism with a high energy level thus far in the competition.

"Today was yet another victorious outing for Nigeria as our National Team, the Super Eagles displayed great fighting spirit, beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to take Nigeria to the finals in the ongoing AFCON games.

Our team has maintained great determination, professionalism, and patriotism with a high energy level, signifying their readiness to bring home the trophy.

"I congratulate them, and our dear nation for this victory, while appreciating everyone who has contributed to our victorious journey so far," he stated.

Nigeria will square up against Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday, February 11, 2024, after the hosts defeated DR Congo 1-0 in the other semi-final match on Wednesday.

And as Nigerians look forward to the Super Eagles winning the trophy on Sunday, Obi expressed hopes that together, the country will lift the banner of unity, peace and progress.

"As we prepare for the finals, and get ready to lift the trophy together, we remain hopeful that, together as one, we will lift the banner of unity, peace, and progress in the New Nigeria we look forward to. Nigeria is a great nation with great people! -PO," he added.

The Labour Party candidate was in the stands when Nigeria defeated Angola in the quarter-finals at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Friday, February 2, 2024.