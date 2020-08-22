Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity has said criticisms against the president does not change the fact that he’s working.

The presidential spokesperson said this during an interview with Channels Television on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Adesina said he believes President Buhari’s administration is genuinely serving the country to the best of its ability.

He said critics will always have something to say about Buhari’s administration, but their criticism won’t change the fact that his administration has “continued to do what it has set out to achieve for the country.”

He said, “In a country of 200 million people, you will always have critics. Even in a home of five, 10 people not all of them will agree on the direction and things to do and how to do it.

“So you will always have those who won’t agree with certain things, but it does not change the fact that government is at work and it continues to do what it has set out to achieve for the country.

“There are security challenges in the country. You can’t rejoice when you have a loss of lives and wanton destruction of properties. But is relative to say it is worsening. We are not where we were.

“I am proud of this government. I am proud that I am a partaker, that I am an insider. I believe that it is genuinely serving the country and to the best of its ability.”

Recall that in May, Adesina said Nigerians are lucky to have Buhari as their president.