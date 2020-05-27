The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, says President Muhammadu Buhari is the best thing to happen to Nigeria since sliced bread.

Adesina's remarks were a response to certain critics who have cited some of the critical essays he authored in the past on new Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Adesina, a former editor of Sun Newspaper with a widely read backpage column to his name, will now answer to Gambari at the presidential villa.

Femi Adesina (Right) and President Buhari (Left) at the presidential villa (Presidency)

“A quote from mischief makers is making the rounds, ascribed to me. I just dey laugh,” the president’s spokesperson shared in a tweet.

“I am a Buharist any day, no apologies, and I believe the President is leading the country well. In fact, we are lucky to have him at a time like this. All attempts to demonize me will fail.”

Adesina never passes up an opportunity to engage in social media fights with internet users.

He coined the pejorative term ‘wailing wailers’ as soon as he took up his new role in 2015, to refer to an army of opposition social media users who daily rail against the Buhari presidency.