Adeleke clears more half-salary arrears owed by Aregbesola's administration

Settlement of the salary debts and other supports to state workers were part of the cardinal campaign promises Adeleke made during his governorship bid last year.

The governor promised Osun State workers that he would pay the salary debts incurred by the administration of former governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Adeleke's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo on Saturday, July 29, 2023, disclosed that a fresh payment has been approved by his principal.

This latest settlement of half-salary arrears would be the third instalment since Adeleke unveiled a template early this year to pay the debts quarterly.

The administration has paid some workers in the first and second quarters, while a new set is to receive the third quarter payment alongside their July salary.

It'd be recalled that the administration inherited about ₦26 billion in half-salary arrears and about ₦50 billion in pension-related debts from the previous government.

Commenting on the approval, the governor restated his commitment to the faithful implementation of the template for the payment of the inherited salary arrears, adding that the template was a consensus among all stakeholders on how to exit the half-salary trope.

“I want to assure Osun workers that the payment is progressing as scheduled. Despite the tight fiscal situation, we are prioritising workers’ welfare by paying the inherited debt on an instalment basis.

