ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeleke clears more half-salary arrears owed by Aregbesola's administration

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adeleke had promised to pay the salary arrears every quarter.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]

Recommended articles

Settlement of the salary debts and other supports to state workers were part of the cardinal campaign promises Adeleke made during his governorship bid last year.

The governor promised Osun State workers that he would pay the salary debts incurred by the administration of former governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Adeleke's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo on Saturday, July 29, 2023, disclosed that a fresh payment has been approved by his principal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest settlement of half-salary arrears would be the third instalment since Adeleke unveiled a template early this year to pay the debts quarterly.

The administration has paid some workers in the first and second quarters, while a new set is to receive the third quarter payment alongside their July salary.

It'd be recalled that the administration inherited about ₦26 billion in half-salary arrears and about ₦50 billion in pension-related debts from the previous government.

Commenting on the approval, the governor restated his commitment to the faithful implementation of the template for the payment of the inherited salary arrears, adding that the template was a consensus among all stakeholders on how to exit the half-salary trope.

“I want to assure Osun workers that the payment is progressing as scheduled. Despite the tight fiscal situation, we are prioritising workers’ welfare by paying the inherited debt on an instalment basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, we will remain focused on human development even as we work to upgrade our infrastructure and develop our local economy,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MURIC slams Sanwo-Olu for picking 8 Muslims out of 39 commissioner nominees

MURIC slams Sanwo-Olu for picking 8 Muslims out of 39 commissioner nominees

Adeleke clears more half-salary arrears owed by Aregbesola's administration

Adeleke clears more half-salary arrears owed by Aregbesola's administration

West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention

West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention

Police begin investigation to identify man electrocuted inside transformer

Police begin investigation to identify man electrocuted inside transformer

50,000 Lagos residents to get operational grant

50,000 Lagos residents to get operational grant

How we sold 2 FG-owned helicopters for ₦1.2bn – Aviation college

How we sold 2 FG-owned helicopters for ₦1.2bn – Aviation college

Yahaya Bello receives more PDP defectors ahead of Kogi guber election

Yahaya Bello receives more PDP defectors ahead of Kogi guber election

Enugu youths storm streets, support ending sit-at-home order in South-East

Enugu youths storm streets, support ending sit-at-home order in South-East

Tinubu wouldn't have abandoned me like this, woman who sold property to support Obi

Tinubu wouldn't have abandoned me like this, woman who sold property to support Obi

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions